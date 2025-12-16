New Delhi: VIDA, the emerging mobility brand from Hero MotoCorp, has joined Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as the title partner for the upcoming season in a three-year association.
The partnership brings together the two brands, highlighting shared values of performance, ambition and connection with a generation of Indians keen to challenge conventions and push boundaries.
“We are delighted to welcome VIDA as the front-of-jersey title partner of the Kolkata Knight Riders. This multi-year partnership brings together two brands united by a shared commitment to innovation and excellence. At KKR, we always seek collaborators who are shaping the future, and VIDA’s vision in the electric mobility space aligns perfectly with our forward-looking philosophy. We look forward to a long and successful association that energizes both our brands and inspires fans around the world. Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo!” said Venky Mysore, CEO of Kolkata Knight Riders.
Kausalya Nandakumar, Chief Business Officer, Emerging Mobility Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp, said, “This association with Kolkata Knight Riders reflects the shared spirit of confidence, resilience, and aspiration that defines a new India. KKR has consistently inspired fans through its fearless approach and strong sense of purpose, values that resonate deeply with VIDA. Together, we look forward to engaging with a generation that is confident in its choices and ready to drive meaningful change to embrace a more progressive and sustainable future.”
Under the partnership, VIDA will lead several fan engagement initiatives throughout the season, recognising performances that exemplify energy, agility and leadership, both on and off the field.
The association also reinforces VIDA’s efforts to engage young audiences and strengthen its presence at the intersection of sport, culture, innovation and sustainable mobility.