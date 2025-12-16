New Delhi: Titan has introduced a new brand campaign, ‘Wear Your Story’, featuring Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and National Award-winning actor Vikrant Massey. The campaign focuses on personal narratives, highlighting the choices, beliefs and experiences that shape an individual’s style.

Ranjani Krishnaswamy, CMO of Analog Watches at Titan Company, said, “At Titan, we’ve always believed that a watch is more than an accessory, it is a quiet marker of who you are and the journeys that have shaped you. In a world where authenticity has become truly aspirational, people want their style to reflect their lived truth. PV Sindhu and Vikrant bring this spirit alive with remarkable honesty.

Their stories flow seamlessly into what we stand for as a brand. They celebrate the strive and courage that Titan embodies as it continues its journey into horological artistry.”

The film featuring Vikrant Massey mirrors his philosophy that the true measure of work lies not in scale, but in the passion brought to the craft. His journey resonates with those who move with intention and are defined by the courage to stay authentic.

“My journey has never been about moving fast but moving with honesty and my style has always come from simplicity and sincerity. That’s why Titan’s ‘Wear Your Story’ feels personal to me. A timepiece always reminds me of where I’ve been and where I choose to go,” Massey said.

PV Sindhu’s film is described as a symphony of sweat and steel, capturing her resilience and love for sport. Her energy reflects grit as a form of self-expression and inspires young Indians to embrace the journey of becoming.

She said, “This film took me back to the moments that have shaped me, both on and off the court. This campaign reflects the belief that determination and purpose create a style of its own. The collaboration felt special because the brand understood the emotion behind my journey and translated it into something authentic.”

Puneet Kapoor, Chief Creative Officer at Ogilvy South, added, “The idea springs from a simple truth: great brands authentically mirror people, their inspiration and their mettle. The choices we make in life are reflected in every small detail, including what we adorn ourselves with. In India, a million authentic stories await.

We began with PV Sindhu and Vikrant Massey, honouring the trials and tribulations that shaped their pursuit of dreams. What’s true for them is true for us. So, with Titan, India’s OG watch brand, and its design philosophy of artistry nestled into engineering, we reflect a story that draws from the lives and aspirations of Indians.”

The campaign was created by Ogilvy, Bangalore, under the leadership of Tithi Ghosh, President and Head of Office, Ogilvy South, with Puneet Kapoor as Chief Creative Officer, Aarti Nichlani as Executive Creative Director, and contributions from the creative team including Jaydhrit Sur, P Ajith, and Ravi Rao. Planning and account teams included Soumitra Patnekar, Varchas Sinha, Akshatha Poojari, Shruti Sundararaman, and Minaakshi Salil.

The films were produced by Director Amit Mishr, Founder Prafull Sharma, Executive Producer Natasha Sunderan, Cinematographer Arnold Fernandes, Associate Producer Lynston Rodrigues, Post Producer Jigar Joshi, and Music Director Arjun Iyer.