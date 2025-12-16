News18 Lokmat to be rebranded as News18 Marathi from January 15, 2026

New Delhi: News18 Lokmat will be renamed News18 Marathi with effect from January 15, 2026.

In a letter sent to distribution platform operators (DPOs), JioStar said any reference to the channel in the subscription licence agreement executed between the parties, or in the RIO uploaded on its website, should be read as per the new name with effect from January 10, 2026.

The move follows Network18 Media & Investments’ decision in October to buy out its joint venture partner Lokmat Media’s stake in IBN Lokmat News for Rs 25 crore.

IBN Lokmat News is the legal entity behind the Marathi news channel that currently goes on air as News18 Lokmat.

The channel was launched in 2008 as a joint venture between Network18 and the Lokmat Group, the publisher of the Marathi daily Lokmat.

In November 2017, the brand transitioned from IBN Lokmat to News18 Lokmat as part of Network18’s broader brand refresh.

Headquartered in Mumbai, the channel is part of Network18’s regional news portfolio.