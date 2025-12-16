Ravi Ranjan takes charge as SBI Managing Director

New Delhi: The government has appointed Ravi Ranjan as Managing Director of State Bank of India (SBI), according to an official notification issued on Monday.

Ranjan, who was serving as Deputy Managing Director at the bank, succeeds Vinay M Tonse, whose term ended on November 30, 2025.

Following the government’s notification, Ranjan assumed charge on Monday, SBI said in a regulatory filing.The government has approved his appointment until the date of his superannuation on September 30, 2028, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

SBI’s board is chaired by the Chairman and supported by four Managing Directors.