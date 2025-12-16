Stanley Lifestyles appoints Venkataramana Seshagirirao Gorti as Joint Managing Director

New Delhi: Stanley Lifestyles has announced the appointment of Venkataramana Seshagirirao Gorti (Venkat) as its Joint Managing Director. Gorti brings more than 34 years of leadership experience across multiple industries and has held senior positions at companies including ABB, Oracle, GE, Flextronics, Wipro Hydraulics, Honeywell and Homag.

Sharing his thoughts on the role, Gorti said, “I would be focusing on realising Stanley’s vision through both short- and long-term strategies and pristine execution in this VUCA environment. Focus will also be to continue to invest in manufacturing excellence to make high-quality products that reflect the brand’s heritage, securing the supply chain through vertical integration, retaining top talent, and fostering a high-performance culture. Digitalisation, simplification, and standardisation to be nimble and agile to deliver consistent customer delight would be another area of focus."

He added, “Along with my key leadership team, the emphasis will be to evaluate the brand’s market position and explore strategic expansion into related areas, potentially through mergers and acquisitions or divestitures, to build resilience. Most importantly, we will balance the long-term vision of building a luxury brand with the public market’s expectations for consistent financial performance, and communicate the value of long-term investments to our investors.”

Founder of Stanley Lifestyles, Sunil Suresh, expressed confidence in the appointment, stating, “Venkat’s deep global expertise and strong leadership credentials make him the ideal choice to guide Stanley Lifestyles into its next chapter. His people-first approach, strategic vision and proven ability to scale businesses align perfectly with our long-term growth aspirations. We look forward to working closely with him as we continue building a world-class luxury brand.”

Gorti is a Mechanical Engineering graduate and an EGMP alumnus from IIM Bangalore. His experience spans electrical, electronics, hydraulics, aerospace and woodworking industries, with international assignments across the Middle East, Malaysia, the United States, Brazil, Sweden, Finland, Romania and China.

He holds CPSCM certification (Certified Purchasing and Supply Chain Management) and Lean & Six Sigma Green Belt certifications, and is a certified Independent Director from IICA.

He was recognised among the Top 100 Inspirational Leaders of Asia in 2022 and served as Chairperson of the Furniture Fittings Skill Council (FFSC) in FY24. Outside work, he is a sports enthusiast and music lover.