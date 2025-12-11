Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Dec 11, 2025

- Dec 11, 2025 15:09 IST
Dainik Bhaskar app clocks 2.1 cr MAUs, 21-minute average time spent on Bihar results day
Election-focused features around the Bihar polls, including real-time results, AI chatbot, quizzes, live streams and interactive maps, drove the surge in app usage. Read more...
- Dec 11, 2025 15:07 IST
Supreme Court to hear challenge to online money-gaming ban in January
The matter will be heard by a three-judge Bench after the court on Thursday briefly took up the batch of cases, which have been consolidated from the Delhi, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh High Courts for a uniform ruling on the law’s constitutional validity. Read more...
- Dec 11, 2025 14:57 IST
Aamir Khan joins Britannia NutriChoice to discuss simple daily choices
The campaign by Lowe Lintas demonstrates how one small positive choice can set a chain of easier decisions in motion, using everyday situations and Aamir Khan’s presence. Read more...
- Dec 11, 2025 14:38 IST
DTH players in South buck subscriber decline even as the base shrinks nationally
The sector has seen steady cord-cutting at the national level, with more affluent users shifting to OTT and value-seeking households moving to free-to-air platform DD Free Dish. Read more...
- Dec 11, 2025 13:13 IST
Kalli Purie termed India Today’s interview with Vladimir Putin as 'India's victory'
Purie said at the Agenda AajTak summit that India Today was selected for the Putin interview only after the Kremlin spent months reviewing channels before final approval. Read more...
- Dec 11, 2025 13:11 IST
STAGE completes INR 4.2 crore ESOP liquidity event for eight early employees
The buyback comes six years after the OTT platform was founded, rewarding early team members who helped build the company from the ground up. Read more...
- Dec 11, 2025 13:08 IST
European Commission opens investigation into Google over AI content practices
The Commission will assess whether Google’s AI services relied on publisher content without compensation or opt-out, potentially disadvantaging rival AI developers. Read more...
- Dec 11, 2025 13:02 IST
YouTube TV to launch genre-specific subscription plans in early 2026
The new packages will allow subscribers to choose content by genre, including sports, news, family and entertainment, with add-ons such as NFL Sunday Ticket. Read more...
- Dec 11, 2025 12:11 IST
Google pilots AI Overviews in Google News with Times of India among nine global partners
Google is also adding a new way to surface paid and free news subscriptions by highlighting links from subscribed publications in a dedicated carousel. Read more...
- Dec 11, 2025 11:46 IST
ChatGPT users can now access Adobe Photoshop, Express and Acrobat for editing
The integration enables ChatGPT users to edit photos, create visual designs and work on PDFs using Adobe tools, with each task carried out through simple conversational prompts. Read more...
- Dec 11, 2025 11:30 IST
JSW Paints completes acquisition of 60.76% stake in Akzo Nobel India
JSW Paints’ acquisition adds a major decorative and industrial paints player to its portfolio, following the purchase of a controlling stake from Akzo Nobel N.V. and its affiliates. Read more...
- Dec 11, 2025 11:24 IST
From Star India’s distress sale to JioStar’s ICC exit: How cricketing media-rights bubble caught up
As Indian cricket rights soar into multi-billion-dollar territory while revenues lag, the real question is why broadcasters should keep funding a bubble that never shows up in profits. Read more...
- Dec 11, 2025 11:12 IST
Spikes Asia 2026: India's Ashish Khazanchi, Anupama Ramaswamy, Puneet Kapoor, eight others on jur
Gurbaksh Singh, Anirban Roy, Ashwini Deshpande, Deepika Baghel, Prachi Narayan, Abhinav Pratiman, Harsh Deep Chhabra and Deepshikha Dharmaraj are the other Indian jurors at Spikes Asia 2026. Read more...
- Dec 11, 2025 11:08 IST
Welcome to Vande Bharat Airlines
A fresh IndiGo flashpoint has revived calls for ‘Nationalisation 2.0’, with a tech-enabled, no-frills Vande Bharat Airlines being pitched as a state-run safeguard for essential air connectivity in an increasingly private-dominated economy. Read more...
- Dec 11, 2025 10:54 IST
Henrique Braun to succeed James Quincey as Coca-Cola CEO in 2026
Braun will succeed James Quincey, who will step down as CEO after nine years in the role and continue as Executive Chairman of the board. Read more...
- Dec 11, 2025 10:46 IST
Nestle India bets on tech, rural push, premium play as Manish Tiwary eyes top-five global position
Tiwary, who took charge earlier this year, has set three priorities for Nestlé India: a consumer-first mindset, volume-led growth, and accelerated investment behind power brands such as Maggi, KitKat and Nescafé. Read more...
- Dec 11, 2025 09:47 IST
Ageas Federal Life Insurance rolls out new brand identity
The refreshed identity, unveiled in Mumbai by CEO Jude Gomes with Sachin Tendulkar, introduces a two-arc logo symbolising protection, guidance and customer support. Read more...
