New Delhi: PR Professionals (PRP), the integrated communications firm under the PRP Group, has strengthened its pan-India leadership team by bringing in senior industry specialists across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Patna, and Vijayawada.

The appointments coincide with the firm’s growing portfolio and geographic footprint, as it continues to expand its public relations, digital, and video production services. In 2025, the agency added nearly 60 professionals across 16 centres in India.

Key leadership appointments include Rajiv Sharma as AGM, Client Servicing & Media Relations in Patna. Sharma brings 25 years of experience in journalism, having overseen media operations across 17 districts in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh for Dainik Jagran, and holds a degree from Banaras Hindu University.

Gunna Karthik joins as Project Lead in Vijayawada, holding a doctorate in Visual Communication from Andhra University and over 15 years of experience in media and public relations, specialising in visual storytelling, stakeholder engagement, and integrated project management.

Ranjit Kumar Singh has been appointed General Manager at PRP’s Gurugram headquarters, bringing two decades of experience across leading media houses such as India Today Group, Dainik Bhaskar, and Amar Ujala, and is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication.

Sapana Yengua joins as Account Director in Mumbai, with over 16 years of experience in corporate communications, brand strategy, content, and strategic media relations across sectors including education, BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, real estate, and FinTech. She has previously worked with Adfactors PR, Concept PR, and Madison Public Relations.

Speaking on the new appointments, Sarvesh Tiwari, Founder & Managing Director, said, “I am delighted to welcome our new leaders to the PR Professionals family. Each of them brings deep expertise, strong regional insight, and an impressive track record of work. The year 2025 has been a period of exponential growth for PRP both in scale and capability, and these strategic appointments further fuel our momentum. As we continue to expand across geographies and service verticals, we remain committed to building a future-ready organisation powered by exceptional talent and trusted by our clients.”

Earlier in 2025, PRP also appointed Mayank Gaur as Creative Director. Gaur, with over 30 years of experience as a brand strategist, filmmaker, author, and creative leader, has worked on campaigns for organisations including JK Cement, GAIL, Arunachal Pradesh Tourism, Sarovar Hotels, and more. PR Professionals continues to be a key player in India’s integrated communications landscape, providing services across multiple sectors and regions.