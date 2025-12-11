New Delhi: Eleven Indian industry leaders have been named to the Spikes Asia 2026 jury.
The Indian jurors are Ashish Khazanchi (Enormous Brands), Gurbaksh Singh (Dentsu Creative), Anirban Roy (Leo), Ashwini Deshpande (Elephant Design), Deepika Baghel (Kinnect), Anupama Ramaswamy (Havas Creative), Prachi Narayan (Havas Play), Abhinav Pratiman (Early Man Film), Puneet Kapoor (Ogilvy), Harsh Deep Chhabra (Godrej Consumer Products) and Deepshikha Dharmaraj (Burson Group).
Spikes Asia, APAC’s long-running award for creativity and marketing effectiveness, has announced its full jury line-up for the 2026 awards, to be judged across multiple specialist categories.
The organisers said the 2026 edition will again set the benchmark for creative excellence in a region where digital-led brand building continues to grow.
This year marks the highest representation from Central Asia on the juries, with members from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. Kazakhstan, which made headlines at the 2025 Spikes Asia Awards with its first-ever Grand Prixs in both Media and Music Spikes, continues its momentum with multiple juror seats.
Brands making their jury debut include Boost Holdings, FairPrice Group, Godrej Consumer Products, Hyundai, LEGO, OPPO and Samsung.
Indian representation is spread across key effectiveness, craft and digital categories. Khazanchi joins the Creative B2B jury, while Singh will sit on the Creative Data and Innovation jury and Roy will judge Creative Effectiveness and Creative Strategy.
Deshpande will assess work in Design and Industry Craft, Baghel in Digital Craft, Social & Creator, and Ramaswamy in Direct and Outdoor.
Narayan joins the Entertainment, Gaming and Music jury, Pratiman the Film Craft jury, Kapoor the Healthcare jury and Chhabra the Media jury, while Dharmaraj will sit on the PR jury.
“The Jury is at the heart of Spikes Asia. Each Juror brings unparalleled expertise and a deep understanding of creativity’s role in driving business growth. Their insights will ensure that the work celebrated truly reflects the best of APAC’s creative industry,” said Melanie Speet, Director, Spikes Asia.
Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, added that the 2026 jury line-up underlines how creativity is being judged on business outcomes as much as craft. “By recognising work that drives growth, engagement and brand value, Spikes Asia continues to highlight how innovative ideas translate into real results for businesses across APAC. We’re excited to see the work they will champion and the conversations they will inspire,” he said.
Jury panels have been announced across Audio & Radio, Film, Print & Publishing; Brand Experience & Activation, Creative Commerce; Creative B2B; Creative Data and Innovation; Creative Effectiveness and Creative Strategy; Design and Industry Craft; Digital Craft, Social & Creator; Direct and Outdoor; Entertainment, Gaming and Music; Film Craft; Healthcare; Media; and PR.
Entries into Spikes Asia 2026 are open until Thursday, January 29, 2026.
Full jury list:
Audio & Radio, Film, Print & Publishing
Reed Collins | Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy, APAC
Ajay Thrivikraman | Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Groupe, South East Asia
Matty Burton | Chief Creative Officer, Omnicom, Oceania
Nurlan Satarov | Creative Director, Cheil Worldwide, Kazakhstan
Pathida Akkarajindanon | Executive Creative Director, Wolf BKK, Thailand
Ruchi Sharma | Founder and Chief Creative Officer, HumanSense, Sri Lanka
Sehee Kim | Creative Director, Innocean, South Korea
Teeny Gonzales, CEO and Chief Creative Officer, SEVEN A.D., the Philippines
Brand Experience & Activation, Creative Commerce
Lisa Fedyszyn | Chief Creative Officer, Special, Aotearoa New Zealand
Ben Sun Erhei | CEO and Chief Creative Officer, Havas Creative China, Mainland China
Farrukh Sharif | Creative Director, Synthesis Advertising Agency, Uzbekistan
Jumi Kim | Head of Brand Experience Sub-Division, VP, Hyundai Motor Company, Global
Mandie Van der Merwe | Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi, Australia
Nopharit Dusadeedumkoeng | Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\Juice Bangkok, Thailand
Shinichi Kobayashi | Executive Creative Director and Creative Innovation Officer, ADK MS Inc., Japan
Creative B2B
Wendy Walker | VP and Chief Marketing Officer, Salesforce, ASEAN
Ant Melder | Creative Partner, Cocogun, Australia
Ashish Khazanchi | Managing Partner, Enormous Brands, India
Carolyn Devanayagam | Head of Weber Advisory APAC and Managing Director, Singapore, Weber Shandwick, APAC and Singapore
Ganzorig Vanchig | Founding Chairperson, Bat Solution Partners, Mongolia
Pearlyn Chiam | Creative Experience Director, Transmission Agency, Singapore
Creative Data, Innovation
Maurice Riley | Chief Data Officer, Publicis Groupe, ANZ
Alvin Neo | Chief Customer & Marketing Officer, FairPrice Group, Singapore
Diana Boo | Chief Marketing Officer, Boost Holdings Sdn Bhd, Malaysia and South East Asia
Gurbaksh Singh | Chief Creative Officer and Chief Innovation Officer, Dentsu Creative, India
Mark Brenndorfer | Creative Director, VML, Mainland China
Marta Caseny Rius | Group Creative Director, R/GA, APAC
Tennille Barnes | Head of Creative Tech & Innovation, Colenso BBDO, Aotearoa New Zealand
Creative Effectiveness, Creative Strategy
Shilpa Sinha | Chief Strategy Officer, McCann Worldgroup, APAC
Anirban Roy | Chief Strategy Officer, Leo, India
Hannah McHard | Head of Effectiveness, BMF, Australia
Munas Van Boonstra | Managing Director, Monks, South East Asia
Taewon Kim | CEO, INNORED, South Korea
Truong Le | Marketing Director, Samsung Electronics, Vietnam
Yabin He | Chief Growth Officer, McDonald's China, Mainland China
Design, Industry Craft
Atiya Zaidi | CEO and Chief Creative Officer, BBDO, Pakistan
Ashwini Deshpande | Co-Founder and Director, Elephant Design, India
Bianca Mente | Design Director, Design Bridge and Partners, Singapore
Biboy Royong, Executive Creative Director, Dentsu Creative, the Philippines
Joseph Lau | Global Head of Creative and Design, OPPO, Global
Kevin Wilson | Creative Director, Nani Creative, Australia
Leila Kaimoldanova | Founder, BrandForma, Kazakhstan
Digital Craft, Social & Creator
Barbara Humphries | Chief Creative Officer, Droga5 ANZ, part of Accenture Song, ANZ
Alan Leong | Content Solution Lead SEA, TikTok, South East Asia
Deepika Baghel | Senior Creative Director, Kinnect, India
Jao Bautista | Executive Creative Director, Propel Manila, the Philippines
Jennifer Tse | Social Media Director, Havas, Hong Kong SAR
Kazuki Tsuburaki | Managing Director and Executive Creative Director, Dentsu Digital, Japan
Rafael Imamniyazov | Creative Group Head, GForce Grey, Kazakhstan
Sorada Sonprasit | CEO, Publicis Groupe, Thailand
Direct, Outdoor
Anupama Ramaswamy | Managing Director and Chief Creative Officer, Havas Creative, India
Iska Hashim | Executive Creative Director, Leo, Malaysia
Jayel Ladioray | VP, Head of Consumer Communications & Experience, Nestlé, the Philippines
Mo Chen | Executive Creative Director, TBWA\Shanghai, Mainland China
Mohammad Akrum Hossain | Chief Creative Officer, POP5, Bangladesh
Renata Muratova | Independent Creative Director, Kazakhstan
Richard Williams | Group Executive Creative Director, VML, Australia
Sayaka Arimoto | Creative Director and Copywriter, Dentsu Inc., Japan
Entertainment, Gaming, Music
Britney Pai | Head of Entertainment, dentsu, Greater North Asia
Corey Chalmers | Chief Creative Officer, YoungShand, Aotearoa New Zealand
Giant Kung | Chief Creative Officer and Writer, Ogilvy, Taiwan
Mariya Mun | CEO, NOTO Agency, Kazakhstan
Prachi Narayan | Managing Partner, Havas Play, India
Primus Nair | Creative Director, Our LEGO Agency, APAC
Ryota Haraguchi | Creative Director, TBWA\HAKUHODO, Japan
Film Craft
Wuthisak Anarnkaporn | Film Director and Founder, Factory01, Thailand
Abhinav Pratiman | Film Director, Early Man Film, India
Ben Dailey | Managing Director and Executive Producer, The Sweetshop, Aotearoa New Zealand
Jacqueline Wu | President of Operation, McCann Worldgroup China and CEO of Craft China, Omnicom Production, Mainland China
Joanne De Rozario | Managing Director, Prodigious, South East Asia
Rani Rauf | Director, Executive Producer, Hidra Production, Indonesia
Rick Sakurai | Creative and Managing Director, MassiveMusic Tokyo, APAC
Healthcare
Rohini Miglani | Former VP at P&G, Asia, Middle East, Africa and India
Brian Ng | Chief Experience Officer, Publicis China and Head of Strategy, Publicis Health China, Hong Kong SAR and Mainland China
Catherine Huang | Director, Public Affairs, Gilead Sciences, Taiwan
Jini Mathai | Regional Business Head, Havas Health Network, South East Asia
Puneet Kapoor | Chief Creative Officer, South region, Ogilvy, India
Sharon Howard-Butler | Creative Partner, Omnicom Health, Australia
Shoji Taniguchi | Executive Creative Director, Dentsu Digital, Japan
Media
Josh Gallagher | Chief Strategy & Growth Officer, WPP Media, APMEA
Ahmed Kapadia | Chairman and CEO, Synergy Group, Pakistan
Harsh Deep Chhabra | Global Media Lead, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Global
Huong Ta | Personal Care Lead and Media Director, Unilever, Vietnam
Miki Lee | Managing Director, Starcom, Taiwan
Sarah Louzioui | CEO, Havas, Cambodia
Sian Whitnall | CEO, OMD, Australia
PR
Tomoko Tagami | Founder and CEO, Synasia, Japan
Daniel Ko | Executive Creative Director, Edelman, Singapore
Deepshikha Dharmaraj | CEO, Burson Group, India
Elizabeth Bae | Managing Director, Weber Shandwick, South Korea
Jon Austin | Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Supermassive, Australia
Mihi Blake | Founder and Managing Director, Māia, Aotearoa New Zealand
Sisca Margaretta | SVP, Corporate Communications, Visa, APAC