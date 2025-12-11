New Delhi: YouTube TV will introduce more than 10 genre-specific subscription packages in early 2026, the company announced. The move is intended to give subscribers additional flexibility in selecting the content they want to watch.

One of the planned packages is the YouTube TV Sports Plan, which will provide access to major broadcasters as well as sports networks including FS1, NBC Sports Network, all ESPN channels and ESPN Unlimited.

Subscribers will also have the option to include add-ons such as NFL Sunday Ticket and RedZone, while retaining features like unlimited DVR, multiview, key plays and fantasy view.

“TV should be easy, giving viewers greater control over what they want to watch,” said Christian Oestlien, Vice President and Head of Subscriptions at YouTube.

“Our goal is to let you tailor your subscription with more options. Whether you stick with our main YouTube TV plan with 100+ channels, focus on sports, combine sports and news, or select a plan centred on family and entertainment content, subscribers will be able to easily choose the plan that works best for them.”

YouTube has said further details about the full range of upcoming plans will be shared in the coming months.