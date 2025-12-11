New Delhi: Ageas Federal Life Insurance has announced a new brand identity, positioning it as the next phase in the company’s ongoing transformation.

The refreshed identity was unveiled in Mumbai by Managing Director and CEO Jude Gomes, alongside brand ambassador Sachin Tendulkar. The new logo features two arcs meant to represent protection and guidance, reflecting the company’s stated focus on customer support throughout different stages of life.

Speaking at the launch, Jude Gomes said, “This new identity reflects who we are and what we strive to become for the people of India, an enabler of possibilities. ‘Alba’ embodies care and optimism, while our brand promise, Har Wada Mumkin - Promises Made Possible reflects our commitment to turn every promise into a possibility. This milestone accelerates our aspiration to address India’s evolving financial protection needs and build a brighter future for millions.”

The identity shift comes at a time of evolving consumer awareness around financial protection, wider digital adoption, and increased participation from segments such as MSMEs and younger savers.

The company reported a solvency ratio of 270% as of March 2025, placing it among the stronger private insurers on this metric. It recorded 13% year-on-year growth in Individual APE for the period ending October 30, 2025, compared with the industry’s estimated growth of about 9%. Ageas Federal also reported a 100% Individual Claim Settlement Ratio for FY25.

The company continues to expand its presence through a hybrid distribution model combining digital services with last-mile accessibility. Strategic partnerships have extended reach into underserved regions, particularly within the MSME sector, where the majority of enterprises remain underinsured. The company’s SME-focused offerings are positioned as a response to this protection gap.

Brand ambassador Tendulkar said, “I am extremely proud to be associated with one of India’s leading life insurance companies. With its new identity and strengthened promise, the brand reaffirms what truly matters standing by people and securing lives. The new logo and brand promise reflect a renewed commitment to protecting every family’s future.”

The refreshed colour palette includes orange, intended to signify optimism and renewal, and violet, which the company associates with trust, wisdom and calmness. The company states that these colours signal preparedness for a fast-evolving financial landscape.