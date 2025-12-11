New Delhi: Adobe has introduced the ability for ChatGPT users to edit images and documents directly within the platform, extending access to Photoshop, Adobe Express and Adobe Acrobat through ChatGPT’s interface. The development brings Adobe’s creative and document tools to a wider user base, allowing edits and design work to be carried out through written prompts.

Pam Clark, who leads product communications at Adobe, said many people express interest in using Photoshop but are unsure where to begin. The integration is intended to lower that barrier by enabling users to describe edits in natural language and have Photoshop carry them out within ChatGPT.

Clark described the partnership as a meeting of two widely used digital tools, combining Photoshop’s editing capabilities with ChatGPT’s conversational interface.

Photoshop functions in ChatGPT allow users to adjust images by asking for specific edits, such as highlighting subjects, modifying backgrounds or adding stylistic effects. Once an edit is generated, users can refine the output through manual adjustments within the interface. The feature is positioned as a way for people to modify personal photos, create digital assets or prepare images for seasonal or professional use.

Adobe Express, the company’s design platform, is also accessible through ChatGPT. Users can request help to produce materials such as invitations or simple layouts by describing the type of visual they want, after which templates or design elements can be selected and edited through conversation.

For document preparation, Adobe Acrobat has been integrated to support actions such as merging multiple files, editing cover letters or reformatting text directly within PDFs. Users can upload documents, request modifications and make adjustments in a sidebar that opens within ChatGPT.

Adobe has advised users to provide clear and specific prompts to obtain better results, and noted that edits often work best when requested one adjustment at a time.

The tools can be activated by connecting the relevant Adobe app in the ChatGPT settings under “Apps & Connectors”. Once connected, users can invoke Photoshop, Express or Acrobat through commands embedded in their prompts.