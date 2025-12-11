New Delhi: Aadyam Handwoven, the corporate social enterprise of the Aditya Birla Group focused on preserving India’s weaving traditions, has announced actor Sobhita Dhulipala as its brand ambassador. The partnership reflects a shared interest in highlighting India’s heritage through a contemporary lens.

For Aadyam Handwoven, textiles represent memory, identity, and craftsmanship. Dhulipala, known internationally for her style and respect for Indian craft, embodies the modern Indian consumer who values authenticity, artistry, and the stories behind what they wear.

Speaking about the collaboration, Manish Saksena, Business Lead at Aadyam Handwoven, said, “Aadyam has always stood for the people behind the loom, the cultures that shape our craft, and the traditions that continue to evolve. Sobhita is a woman of today who exemplifies this thinking with an innate sensitivity that is in tandem with our narrative. Her connect to handlooms is personal and intuitive, and her presence strengthens our endeavour to make Indian craftsmanship aspirational for a new generation.”

Sobhita Dhulipala said, “I’ve always believed that craft carries emotion. When something is made by hand, it holds the imprint of the person who created it. Aadyam’s work with weaving communities, combined with its philosophy of celebrating culture in all its forms, makes this association very special for me. I am honoured to lend my voice to a brand that champions artistry with purpose.”