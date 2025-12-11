New Delhi: HOWL Digital has been awarded the full-stack marketing mandate for Greaves Electric Mobility, a company active in India’s electric vehicle (EV) sector.
The agency will oversee the integrated marketing strategy for Greaves Electric Mobility, focusing on driving sales, expanding market reach, and increasing the brand’s visibility in India’s growing EV market.
Speaking on the partnership, Nabeel Merchant, Co-Founder and CEO of HOWL Digital, said, “It’s an incredible opportunity to partner with a brand that is shaping the future of EV mobility in India. The EV space is at a pivotal point, and we’re excited to bring our creativity, data-driven approach, and deep market understanding to accelerate Greaves’ journey.”
Vikas Singh, Managing Director of Greaves Electric Mobility, added, “Our mission has always been to make sustainable and affordable EV solutions accessible to every Indian. As the market expands, digital marketing becomes a key driver of awareness and customer connection. With HOWL as our partner, we plan to strongly engage consumers and shape the narrative on India’s transition to electric vehicles.”