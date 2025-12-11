New Delhi: Britannia NutriChoice has launched a campaign highlighting how small, everyday choices can influence subsequent decisions, with actor Aamir Khan featuring in the initiative. The campaign introduces the proposition that “one good choice makes the next one easier,” emphasising how minor decisions can quietly shape the course of the day.

The campaign, conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, illustrates how making one good choice can influence subsequent decisions. The films show how a single positive action can create momentum, making later choices feel more straightforward. Using relatable everyday scenarios and Aamir Khan’s on-screen presence, the campaign highlights how small decisions can shape daily routines.

Speaking about the campaign, Aamir Khan said, “What I liked most about this campaign is how real and simple the thought is. We all make small choices every day without thinking too much about them, and this idea reminds you that even one good choice can make the next one easier and gently change the flow of your day. Britannia NutriChoice just wanted to have a light, honest conversation with people, and that really spoke to me. The films were great fun to shoot because they reflect moments, we all recognise from our own lives.”

Britannia NutriChoice’s range includes NutriChoice Digestive, made with 100% atta and no maida, and NutriChoice Oats & Millets, now updated with millet flour and available in three flavours. The brand has also added a 100% Millets Apple Cinnamon variant, made with jowar, foxtail, and ragi millet flours.

The recipe contains no added sugar, no maida, and no palm oil, making it suitable as a snack for on-the-go consumption. The cookies are priced at Rs 55 for a 100g pack and are set to be available in modern trade stores and through leading q-commerce platforms in major metropolitan areas.

Siddharth Gupta, General Manager, Marketing, Britannia Industries, said, “At Britannia NutriChoice, we believe that good choices often begin with the smallest decisions, and they have the power to influence everything that follows. Our new proposition, ‘One good choice makes the next one easier,’ captures this truth in a way that is simple, relatable, and deeply relevant today. Aamir Khan brings this idea to life, and his presence adds a subtle wit to this thought."

He added, "His ability to connect with people across generations makes him a natural fit for our proposition. With the launch of our 100% Millets Apple Cinnamon flavoured cookies, we are further strengthening our portfolio with choices that blend taste, familiarity and everyday relevance. Through this campaign, we hope to encourage people to make that one good choice, because once that happens, the next one truly does get easier.”

Prateek Bhardwaj, Chief Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas, added, “One good choice is such a powerful little thing to make. When you say you want to take the stairs today, you automatically feel like skipping sugar in your tea the same day. That’s all Britannia NutriChoice wanted people to do. Instead of your usual snack, go for some fibre. And we’re certain this one good choice can make people take many others. And who better than Aamir to talk about good choices.”

Watch the campaign films: