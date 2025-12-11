ICC signs global partnership with AB InBev for 2026–27 events

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named AB InBev as the Official Beer Partner for all major ICC tournaments from 2026 to 2027, marking a multi-year global association across men’s and women’s events.

The partnership will be led in India by Budweiser 0.0, the brand’s no-alcohol variant, while other AB InBev labels will activate in Europe and Africa. The deal aims to create more “moments of cheers, choice and celebration” for cricket fans of legal drinking age around the world.

The tie-up covers all marquee ICC events over the next cycle, starting with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in the United Kingdom.

It will also span the inaugural ICC Women’s Champions Trophy in 2027 in Sri Lanka, the ICC World Test Championship Final 2027 and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 to be hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The brewer will join the ICC’s roster of global commercial partners alongside existing premier and global sponsors, integrating its brands into on-ground experiences, broadcast integrations and digital fan touchpoints across the rights period.

Kartikeya Sharma, President, AB InBev India, said, "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with the International Cricket Council. Budweiser has been at the heart of celebrations in India for two decades, and as the leading premium beer brand in the country, this is the perfect moment to bring our passion for celebration to the sport that brings millions together. Our ambition is to elevate every cricket moment – from the roar in the stands to the chants in living rooms – and shine the spotlight on the fans who make the game iconic. Together with the ICC, we will deliver world-class experiences that make cricket celebrations unmistakably Budweiser – proudly, responsibly, and always in the hands of those who make the moment matter."

ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta said, "Cricket is one of the world’s most loved sports, with more than two billion fans, and ICC events are its largest platforms for passion, while AB InBev has been at the forefront of creating experiential activations to grow and deepen fandom. This partnership is a natural alliance between organisations striving to elevate moments, create memories and deliver experiences via innovation in avenues for fan engagement.”

He added, “We welcome AB InBev to the ICC’s august list of commercial partners and look forward to co-delivering multi-modal event experiences across our tournaments and amplifying excitement for the sport around the world."

Global Chief Marketing Officer of AB InBev Marcel Marcondes said, “Cricket is one of the world’s most popular and fastest-growing sports, and we are excited to connect with fans on this mega platform. Beer is the beverage for socialisation and moderation, and our partnership with the ICC provides another occasion for our brands to create unforgettable experiences for consumers everywhere.”