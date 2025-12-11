New Delhi: Kalli Purie, vice chairperson and executive editor-in-chief of the India Today Group, said the interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin generated global attention and challenged the perception that Indian media cannot engage with international issues.

Speaking at the inauguration of the two-day Agenda AajTak summit in New Delhi on Wednesday, Purie explained how India Today was the only news channel selected for the interview, following months of review by the Kremlin.

"This was not just AajTak's victory, this was India's victory - an Indian channel made global headlines... some of the world’s biggest media brands picked up our interview and discussed it," she said.

In his first extensive interview with a news channel since the start of the Ukraine war in 2022, Putin addressed his worldview, his relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Donald Trump's tariffs, and the conflict. The interview came shortly after his visit to India.

Purie highlighted that the interview was distinctive because India Today asked questions not raised by Western media.

"We broke the perception that Indian media cannot participate in global issues. That day, India's perspective was heard on the world's biggest platforms," she said.

The group’s executive editor-in-chief emphasised that the interview represented recognition for the country rather than solely for AajTak.

"The Russian team conducted a thorough review and evaluation. They studied the numbers, ratings, impact, and trust data and then chose AajTak. For us, this was not merely an interview; it was a mission to perform better than all global channels," she said.

She added that the interview, initially scheduled for 60 minutes, extended to over 100 minutes. "President Putin continued because he felt the discussion was open, fresh and meaningful," Purie said.

Purie also spoke about the group’s reporting on public concerns, noting that India Today has consistently highlighted issues including jobs, pollution, illegal nightclubs, missing bridges, and flight disruptions.

"AajTak doesn't just deliver breaking news, it delivers breaking impact," she said.

She highlighted AajTak's campaign to rebuild houses destroyed during Operation Sindoor near the Line of Control.

"The Army called us last night to confirm that the houses have been rebuilt, and that too before the harsh winter. It is, however, only the first step; healing broken hearts will take longer," she said, referring to the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives.