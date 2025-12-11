Mathrubhumi and VKC to host Kozhikode Half Marathon on Jan 11, 2026

New Delhi: Kerala-based media group Mathrubhumi, in collaboration with VKC, will hold the first edition of the Mathrubhumi India VKC Kozhikode Half Marathon on January 11, 2026, at Kozhikode Beach.

The half marathon will cover a 21.1 km route along the city’s coastline and urban areas. In addition to the main race, the event will include 10K and 5K fun run categories, allowing participation from both experienced runners and first-time participants.

Speaking about the event, MV Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director of the Mathrubhumi Group, said, “The inaugural edition of the marathon represents a major milestone for the symbolic city. We are excited to create an event which brings together health, heritage, and community pride and celebrates the vibrant cultural energy of Kozhikode.”

Registrations for the event are now open, and participants can sign up through the official marathon website.