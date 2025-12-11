Dainik Bhaskar app clocks 2.1 cr MAUs, 21-minute average time spent on Bihar results day

New Delhi: Dainik Bhaskar, which describes itself as India’s largest circulated daily newspaper group and the operator of the country’s most popular Hindi and Gujarati news app, has said its news app recorded 2.1 crore monthly active users (MAUs) across India on Bihar Election Results Day, November 14.

The group added that visitors to the Dainik Bhaskar app spent an average of 21 minutes per user on an all-India basis that day, which it claims is the highest among all news apps.

The spike in usage was driven by a slate of election-focused features built around the Bihar polls. These included original programming on Bihar’s political history, comprehensive election coverage, real-time voting and results updates every second, Bhaskar’s Reporter Poll, an AI-powered election chatbot, an election quiz, live video streaming, short election reels, an interactive constituency-wise results map, a candidate suggestion survey and a civic issues portal.

According to the company, these interactive formats delivered record engagement and reinforced Dainik Bhaskar’s position in digital news consumption.

Commenting on the milestone, Girish Agarwal, Promoter Director, Dainik Bhaskar Newspaper Group, said, “When India and Bihar wanted credible, real-time information on elections, they turned to the Dainik Bhaskar App, and they stayed with us for an average of 21 minutes on all India basis. This unparalleled engagement positions the Dainik Bhaskar App as the most powerful and effective platform in India at scale.”