Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Dec 26, 2025

- Dec 26, 2025 16:48 IST
Madras High Court advocates for Australia-style social media ban for children under 16
The court's suggestion comes as part of a broader discussion on protecting minors from the potential harms of platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Snapchat, highlighting issues such as cyberbullying, mental health impacts, and exposure to inappropriate content. Read more...
- Dec 26, 2025 16:32 IST
Pulse Candy ropes in K-pop star Aoora for Christmas digital campaign
DS Group’s confectionery brand will run the digital-led push from December 24 to January 3, with a reel challenge and Rs 2,000 Amazon vouchers for winners. Read more...
- Dec 26, 2025 16:21 IST
Titan steps into lab-grown diamonds; beYon to open first store in Mumbai
Earlier this year, Titan announced a long-term strategic collaboration with De Beers Group, the world's leading diamond company, and its leading jewellery brand, Tanishq. Read more...
- Dec 26, 2025 16:16 IST
New BIS norms for incense sticks ban alethrin, permethrin, fipronil and more chemicals
IS 19412:2025 sets quality and safety norms for machine-made, hand-made and masala incense sticks as the Rs 8,000-crore sector targets global markets. Read more...
- Dec 26, 2025 15:59 IST
Madison Turnt executes IPL Auction 2026 at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena
Madison World’s experiential arm handled the event end-to-end, spanning creative design, venue transformation, on-ground execution and technical management. Read more...
- Dec 26, 2025 15:57 IST
“Arre, disturbance nahi hoga na?” Peps’ Vivah Mattress ad lets wedding aunties do the talking
The digital video commercial (DVC) swaps conventional romance for playful humour, with the aunties’ cheeky banter and raised-eyebrow commentary doubling up as the product explainer. Read more...
- Dec 26, 2025 15:43 IST
Bisk Farm launches Rich Marie ‘Me Time’ campaign with Shraddha Kapoor as brand ambassador
The TVC positions the chai break as “Me Time = Rich Marie Time” as the biscuit maker marks 25 years in India. Read more...
- Dec 26, 2025 15:29 IST
Sony SAB to adapt Italian medical drama ‘DOC’ for Indian TV
Titled ‘Hui Gumm Yaadein - Ek Doctor, Do Zindagiyaan’, the show will follow a doctor rebuilding his life after losing years of memory. Read more...
- Dec 26, 2025 15:19 IST
FICCI reappoints PKSV Sagar as Sports Committee chair; Sanjay Adesara continues as co-chair
Neha Mathur Rastogi will continue as committee secretary and as convenor of FICCI’s flagship sports conclave, TURF. Read more...
- Dec 26, 2025 15:16 IST
Red FM launches weekend on-air comedy property ‘The Aditi Mittal Show’ across 28 cities
The 13-week weekend comedy format will air every Saturday, 9–11 a.m., with a Sunday repeat, bringing Aditi Mittal’s character universe to radio. Read more...
- Dec 26, 2025 10:43 IST
Infosys promotes Kisha Gupta to Global Head of Brand
Gupta previously served as Associate Vice-President, where she spearheaded the company's global academic relations and corporate marketing initiatives. Read more...
- Dec 26, 2025 10:40 IST
Saurabh Saksena launches SAULV, positions it as GenAI-led integrated communications agency
The former VML India president says SAULV will blend strategy, full-funnel communication, creative and content, including full-scale AI production, and help organisations begin their GenAI journey. Read more...
- Dec 26, 2025 10:38 IST
Samriddh Dasgupta quits Arata as Chief Business Officer
Before Arata, he was the Chief Marketing Officer at Heads Up For Tails. Read more...
- Dec 26, 2025 10:35 IST
Consumer affairs ministry tracks new dark patterns, warns action against errant e-commerce players
Highlighting the successful disposal of consumer cases on e-Jagriti, launched in January this year, Prahlad Joshi said more than 1.4 lakh consumer cases have been filed and over 1.4 lakh cases successfully disposed as of in December 2025. Read more...
- Dec 26, 2025 09:59 IST
CCPA fines Vision IAS Rs 11 lakh for misleading UPSC ads
So far, the CCPA has issued 57 notices to various coaching institutes for misleading advertisements and unfair trade practices. Penalties totalling Rs 1.09 crore have been imposed on 28 institutes, along with directions to discontinue such misleading claims. Read more...
- Dec 26, 2025 09:54 IST
Consumer Affairs Ministry gets 100 IndiGo cancellation complaints: Nidhi Khare
IndiGo, the country's largest airline, faced a major operational crisis in early December 2025 with massive flight cancellations, mainly due to a lack of planning in implementing the new flight duty norms for pilots. Read more...
- Dec 26, 2025 09:51 IST
Tilt’s Joseph George thinks digital-first CMOs are squeezed between platforms and VCs
The Chairman and CEO of Tilt Brand Solutions argues that algorithm-led performance pressure and investor urgency are pushing long-term brand building to the margins. Read more...
- Dec 26, 2025 09:50 IST
WPP Media’s Premjeet Sodhi flags “measurement framework” as missing link in brand effectiveness efforts
The WPP Media’s Global Analytics Lead, OpenX, says reporting is “hygiene”, while measurement connects media outputs to brand outcomes, and should start with the right questions, the right KPIs and the right mix of methods. Read more...
- Dec 26, 2025 09:28 IST
2025 made people have a situationship with the real world
In 2025, phones did not disappear; feeds did not empty. But something shifted. People were no longer fully satisfied living life only through a screen. Read more...
