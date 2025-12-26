“Arre, disturbance nahi hoga na?” Peps’ Vivah Mattress ad lets wedding aunties do the talking

New Delhi: Peps Industries has rolled out a new digital campaign for its Peps Vivah Mattress, using a wedding-day setup and a gang of naughty aunties to introduce a product positioned for newly married couples.

The digital video commercial (DVC) swaps conventional romance for playful humour, with the aunties’ cheeky banter and raised-eyebrow commentary doubling up as the product explainer.

Set amid the chaos of a traditional wedding, the film uses teasing and not-so-subtle hints to land the message that the mattress is built for comfort, closeness and uninterrupted sleep from day one.

Peps said the storyline is designed to place science-backed features in a familiar cultural moment, turning the wedding and its “aunties’ commentary” into a device to talk about mattress performance.

The campaign spotlights the Peps Vivah Mattress’ Zero Disturbance Technology, positioning it as a solution where movement on one side does not affect the other. It also highlights Marvellous Middle Foam for firmer, consistent back support and Cooling Gel Technology to address heat discomfort.

The film ends with the line: “Vivah Mattress from Peps. Built with Science. Created for Love.”

G. Shankar Ramm, Managing Director, Peps Industries, said the company wanted to build for the real-life shift that marriage brings. “Sleep plays a critical role in how couples feel, heal, and connect. With Peps Vivah Mattress, we’ve combined advanced sleep science with thoughtful design to create a mattress that supports togetherness without disturbance,” he said.

Renuka Jaypal, Brand Director and Consultant, Peps Industries, said the team consciously avoided stereotypical wedding advertising. “We did away with the stereotypical bride and groom altogether. Wedding-night conversations are typically more entertaining for everyone else anyway. So, we flipped the lens and let a group of naughty aunties do the talking, while organically dropping real product features,” she said.

The campaign was conceptualised by Jaypal in collaboration with South-based filmmaker duo Athreya Arabbhi and Avinash Hariharan. It is being released across Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, and is live on Peps’ digital platforms, including YouTube and Instagram.

Watch the TVC here: