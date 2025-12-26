Bisk Farm launches Rich Marie ‘Me Time’ campaign with Shraddha Kapoor as brand ambassador

New Delhi: Bisk Farm has signed actor Shraddha Kapoor as its brand ambassador as it marks 25 years since the brand’s launch in 2000.

The association is being anchored by a new campaign for Bisk Farm Rich Marie built around the theme, “Me Time = Rich Marie Time”.

The film shows Kapoor taking a chai break and slipping into a spontaneous dance, positioning the ritual as a personal pause that helps her reconnect with her “best creative self”, the company said.

Bisk Farm said the campaign is rooted in the insight that, in India, “me time” often becomes “chai time”, and aims to make that daily moment feel richer with Rich Marie.

Vijay Singh, Managing Director, SAJ Food Products, said Rich Marie stands for the belief that taking time for yourself is a necessity, not a luxury, in fast-paced lives. He said Kapoor’s authenticity and balance made her the right face to bring the “Me Time” philosophy to life.

Kapoor said her me-time is about enjoying moments that feel truly her own, and that Rich Marie makes those pauses more special. She added that the ritual helps her rejuvenate and reconnect with her “best self”.

The campaign has gone live across television, digital, print and social media platforms, Bisk Farm said.

Bisk Farm, owned by SAJ Food Products, said it has an annual revenue of Rs 2,000 crore-plus in FY’25, making it the fourth-largest biscuit player at an all-India level.

The company said it has a portfolio of 75-plus brands produced across six factories, sells over 2,500 packs every minute, and reaches around 100 million households nationwide.

Watch the film here: