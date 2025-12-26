Sony SAB to adapt Italian medical drama ‘DOC’ for Indian TV

New Delhi: Sony SAB is set to bring the official Indian adaptation of the Italian medical drama DOC – Nelle Tue Mani to Indian television with Hui Gumm Yaadein - Ek Doctor, Do Zindagiyaan, the channel said on Friday.

Sony SAB said the original format has been adapted in more than five countries and has earned worldwide acclaim. The Indian version will retain the emotional core of the franchise, centred on compassion, resilience and human connection.

The show will follow the journey of a doctor whose life is disrupted after a traumatic incident wipes out years of his memory. As he attempts to rebuild his identity, relationships and career, the narrative will track his renewed approach to medicine, shaped by empathy and vulnerability, the network said.

Sony SAB said the series will blend high-intensity drama with heartfelt moments and layered characters, aligning with its programming focus on emotionally engaging storytelling.

Ajay Bhalwankar, Business Head, Sony SAB, said, “We are excited to introduce the Indian adaptation of DOC, Hui Gumm Yaadein - Ek Doctor, Do Zindagiyaan, to our audiences. This show reflects our effort to bring distinctive narratives to Sony SAB. With a nuanced and multifaceted male protagonist at the centre of this emotionally resonant story, Hui Gumm Yaadein presents a perspective that is both refreshing and meaningful within the GEC landscape. We believe this evolved and fresh approach to a high-stakes family drama will resonate deeply with our viewers and further reinforce Sony SAB’s commitment to delivering quality, character-driven entertainment.”

Sonika Bhasin, VP, Distribution, South Asia, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Format Owners of DOC, commented, “The DOC format, celebrated internationally for its profound emotional narrative and incredible success, represents a high-value global IP. Launching this property in a critical territory like India required a partner known for their ability to connect deeply with the Indian audience and deliver authentic family drama, which is precisely why we chose Sony SAB. We are confident that their unique approach to the adaptation will ensure Hui Gumm Yaadein - Ek Doctor, Do Zindagiyaan not only resonates but seamlessly extends the legacy of this globally acclaimed series.