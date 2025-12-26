Pulse Candy ropes in K-pop star Aoora for Christmas digital campaign

New Delhi: Pulse Candy, a flagship confectionery brand from the Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), has launched a digital campaign featuring K-pop artist Aoora (Park Min-jun), betting on global pop culture to deepen its connection with Gen Z audiences in India.

The campaign, which went live on December 24, 2025, will run through January 3, 2026. Pulse said the initiative is designed around a high-energy musical performance and a hook step, blending a Christmas-led festive moment with the brand’s “tangy” positioning.

Arvind Kumar, Senior General Manager, Marketing, Confectionery, DS Group, said the brand is looking to stay ahead of cultural trends by tapping into global pop movements. He added that the campaign is built to encourage co-creation and participation through short-form content.

At the centre of the activation is a social-first mechanic that nudges consumers to create reels and short videos using the hook step. Pulse said it has also introduced a reward layer, under which creators of the most innovative reels can win Amazon vouchers worth Rs 2,000.

Pulse Candy said it has led the hard-boiled candy segment and has been a market leader for the past nine years. Launched in 2015, the brand said it has consistently focused on marketing initiatives and has also experimented with emerging technologies, including AI, as part of its outreach.