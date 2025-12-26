FICCI reappoints PKSV Sagar as Sports Committee chair; Sanjay Adesara continues as co-chair

New Delhi: Industry body FICCI on Friday announced the continuation of PKSV Sagar, President, GMR Sports, as Chairperson of its Sports Committee for another term.

Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline, will continue as Co-Chairperson, while Neha Mathur Rastogi, Founder, WordsWork Communications, will remain Secretary of the committee and convenor of TURF, FICCI’s annual sports conclave.

FICCI said the reappointment of Sagar reflects the committee’s focus on strengthening India’s sports ecosystem. Over the past term, the committee has worked on sectoral recommendations and studies, and has pushed for higher private sector investment in grassroots sports development across select focus states.

“I am deeply honoured and humbled by the trust the members of FICCI have once again placed in me to lead the Sports Committee,” Sagar said, adding that the re-election reflects the committee’s work in advocating a more sports-conscious India with active corporate participation.

FICCI President Anant Goenka and Director General Jyoti Vij also acknowledged the committee’s efforts and congratulated the office-bearers for the upcoming term.