Red FM launches weekend on-air comedy property ‘The Aditi Mittal Show’ across 28 cities

New Delhi: Red FM has launched a new weekend on-air comedy property, The Aditi Mittal Show, expanding its original programming slate across 28 cities.

The show is hosted by stand-up comedian and writer Aditi Mittal and is being broadcast across markets including Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Indore, Chandigarh and Jammu, among others.

Red FM said the format is designed as a character-led comedy universe, bringing together several of Mittal’s popular personas. These include Aadhe Maa, Munni Mursheed, Non-Humans of India and Coach Jagruti.

The 13-week series will air every Saturday from 9 am to 11 am, with a repeat broadcast on Sundays.

The show blends satire, sketches and Mittal’s storytelling, positioned as a light weekend offering for listeners.

Red FM said the show will also be amplified through its social media channels alongside the on-air rollout.

Speaking about the show, Aditi Mittal said, “The Aditi Mittal Show is rooted in everyday Indian life, allowing listeners across cities to see a reflection of themselves in it. Much of the show is unscripted, with the intent of giving listeners a light, engaging and humorous break from daily routines. It brings honest, relatable conversations on a station that truly understands its audience. Radio uniquely enables a personal and direct connection with listeners, even from within a studio. I’ve put my best into this show, and I hope listeners connect with it and enjoy the experience.”

On the collaboration, Nisha Narayanan, Director and COO, Red FM, said, “TheAditi Mittal Show is a celebration beyond just comic expression, where everyday observations are transformed into incisive yet relatable comedy. Aditi’s humour is rooted in lived experiences and cultural nuance, giving her a voice that feels both contemporary and widely resonant across India. By bringing her distinct comedic lens to our airwaves, we are reinforcing our commitment to innovative content formats that are honest and relevant. At Red FM, we continue to collaborate and create spaces for such storytellers, blending high-energy entertainment with conversations that reflect our listeners’ everyday lives.”