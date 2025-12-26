Samriddh Dasgupta moves on from Arata as Chief Business Officer

New Delhi: Samriddh Dasgupta, Chief Business Officer at Arata, has moved on. He joined the company in April 2024.

Before Arata, he was the Chief Marketing Officer at Heads Up For Tails.

Updating the development on LinkedIn, he wrote, “My mandate has been fulfilled. We have built business systems, nurtured amazing talent, and built an agile, creative marketing engine. We have taken the organisation to a strongly capitalised front, created disproportionate channel and distribution advantage, and crafted a culture of challenging the status quo while upholding the highest levels of quality and customer experience.

I am privileged to have held the charge of the brand being built with conviction, and a team choosing rigour over noise, fundamentals over theatrics, and long-term craft over short-term spikes.”

Prior to joining HUFT, he was Vice-President, Marketing and New Brands, at Bombay Shaving Company for nine months.

His stint at BSC began in June 2020 as Director, Marketing and New Initiatives.

For over a year starting April 2019, he was associated with Akiva as Vice-President, Marketing. He was also Aakash Digital’s Head of Marketing for seven months.

In the past, Dasgupta has also worked with Xynteo, Times Internet, ABM Communication, Shooting Gallery Asia and The Princeton Review.