Madison Turnt executes IPL Auction 2026 at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena

Madison World’s experiential arm handled the event end-to-end, spanning creative design, venue transformation, on-ground execution and technical management

BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Delhi: Madison Turnt, the experiential marketing arm of Madison World, has executed the IPL Auction 2026 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, handling the event end-to-end.

The agency said it delivered the property across creative design, venue transformation, on-ground execution and technical management, with a focus on aligning venue operations with live show and broadcast requirements. Madison Turnt said the brief was to deliver a premium, broadcast-ready experience aligned to the IPL’s global stature.

Ajit Varghese, Partner and Group CEO, Madison Media Group and Hiveminds, said sports brings together culture, communities and brands at scale, requiring a distinct experiential capability. He said the IPL Auction 2026 execution underlines Madison Turnt’s ability to deliver high-visibility properties with “speed, precision and world-class standards”.

Madison Turnt said it has been expanding its footprint across large-format sports platforms in recent years, spanning fan engagement formats such as IPL Fan Parks and mass-participation properties including the HCL Cyclothon in Chennai and Hyderabad.

The agency said the IPL Auction 2026 execution is a milestone for its sports-led experiential portfolio, combining scale, premium production values and coordination across stakeholders.

Madison Turnt and Anugrah Madison are part of Madison World, India’s homegrown communications agency group founded in 1988. 

