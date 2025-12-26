Infosys promotes Kisha Gupta to Global Head of Brand

New Delhi: Infosys has promoted Kisha Gupta to the position of Global Head of Brand.

Gupta previously served as Associate Vice-President, where she spearheaded the company's global academic relations and corporate marketing initiatives.

In that role, she designed and executed frameworks for engaging with academia worldwide, including overseeing the flagship Infosys InStep internship program.

Prior to joining Infosys, Gupta built a diverse career in marketing and business analysis. She began her professional journey at Evalueserve, a global knowledge process outsourcing firm, and later held leadership positions at Tablitz Marketing and AIESEC, the international youth leadership organisation.

Currently, she is also the Chairperson at AIESEC India.

Her expertise spans corporate marketing, strategic partnerships, and fostering academic collaborations, making her a natural fit for steering Infosys' global brand strategy.

In a heartfelt LinkedIn post announcing the news, Gupta expressed profound gratitude for the opportunity. "Today, I share a moment that fills my heart with deep gratitude. I have been entrusted to serve as the Global Head of Brand at Infosys," she wrote. She credited mentors, colleagues, parents, and teams for their support, while thanking the company's founders for establishing a purpose-driven organization and her predecessor for leaving a strong legacy. "I look forward to nurturing brand Infosys with care, creativity, and heart," Gupta added.