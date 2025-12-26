Madras High Court advocates for Australia-style social media ban for children under 16

New Delhi: The Madras High Court has recommended that the Indian government explore enacting legislation similar to Australia's recent ban on social media access for children under the age of 16.

The court's suggestion comes as part of a broader discussion on protecting minors from the potential harms of platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Snapchat, highlighting issues such as cyberbullying, mental health impacts, and exposure to inappropriate content.

The recommendation was made during a hearing on Thursday, where justices emphasised the need for stringent measures to safeguard young users. "The Australian model provides a viable framework," the court noted, referring to the law passed earlier this month that prohibits children under 16 from creating accounts on major social media sites, with hefty fines imposed on non-compliant companies.

Australia's legislation, effective from December 10, has been praised by parents and child welfare advocates for addressing the addictive nature of these platforms and their role in exacerbating issues like anxiety and depression among youth.

Government officials have yet to respond formally to the high court's suggestion, but sources indicate that discussions on digital regulations for minors are already underway in parliamentary committees. This development aligns with global trends, as nations like the UK and the US also grapple with similar proposals to regulate tech companies' influence on children.