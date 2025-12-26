New Delhi: Saurabh Saksena has launched SAULV, an integrated communications agency that he is positioning at the intersection of imagination and AI, with an offering aimed at brands and businesses looking to build modern marketing and communications capabilities.

Announcing the venture on LinkedIn, Saksena said SAULV will support clients across marketing and communication strategy, full-funnel communication and “meaningful amplification,” along with creative and content, including full-scale AI production.

He added that the agency will also help organisations take their “first meaningful step” with generative AI, as they evaluate workflows, outputs and practical use cases beyond experimentation.

Reflecting on the build-up to the launch, Saksena said the last year-and-a-half has seen him operate as a “learner, doer and creator” simultaneously, as he learnt entrepreneurship, got “very comfortably adept” at GenAI, and returned to hands-on operational work.

Saksena also acknowledged clients who have already trusted the setup, an extended network of GenAI creators, and team members he said he continues to learn from daily.

He signed off the post with a line that doubles as a brand hook, suggesting that if a brand challenge is “keeping you up at night”, it may be time to “SAULV it”, while inviting people to reach out and spread the word.

Saksena is best known for his leadership stints within WPP’s creative and experience network in India. He served as President of VML India and earlier led VMLY&R as CEO, before exiting the agency in 2024.

In July 2024, he had announced the launch of Next Wave Worldwide, positioning it around “human expertise” amplified by AI, while underlining that it was not an “AI company” despite having AI engines powering parts of its backend.

After launching Next Wave Worldwide, Saksena was also associated with ApnaVikas.com as a marketing advisor.