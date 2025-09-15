Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Sept 15, 2025

- Sep 15, 2025 15:49 IST
No TV, No Print! Myntra and SUGAR bet fully on digital with Molten beauty
Focused on Gen Z, the Myntra–SUGAR collaboration debuts with an influencer-led, digital-first strategy, prioritising on-platform presence and social media engagement while holding back from TV and print for now.
- Sep 15, 2025 14:58 IST
Zoher Kapuswala to lead marketing for Ferrero Rocher, Nutella, Tic Tac, Kinder in India
A marketer with over 23 years of experience, Kapuswala revitalised Tic Tac and Ferrero Rocher Moments with product innovations and new flavours, locally relevant packaging, and activations.
- Sep 15, 2025 13:28 IST
Pizza Hut India elevates Manish Guptaa to Chief Marketing Officer role
Guptaa will also continue to lead the Digital & Technology mandate until a new leader is announced.
- Sep 15, 2025 13:10 IST
Times Network names NKN Media FZC as exclusive ad sales partner in Middle East
Under the new partnership, NKN Media FZC will handle advertising sales for the international feeds of TIMES NOW, ET NOW and ZOOM on leading Middle East platforms.
- Sep 15, 2025 12:57 IST
After Bachchans’, Karan Johar approaches Delhi HC to protect personality rights
Senior Advocate Rao told the Delhi High Court that Karan Johar's name and images were being misused on websites and social media to raise funds.
- Sep 15, 2025 12:12 IST
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan showcase Spotify’s personalised playlists
The campaign, built around "Spotify gets you", uses humour and everyday scenarios to show how the platform can sometimes know a listener's taste better than their spouse.
- Sep 15, 2025 11:39 IST
The Arvind Store shows how perfect fit changes the game
Conceptualised by Sideways, Saara Khel Fitting Ka Hai uses humour and storytelling to show how a perfect fit can boost confidence, style, and social presence.
- Sep 15, 2025 11:09 IST
Delhi HC denies Wow Momo interim relief in ‘WOW BURGER’ dispute
Justice Arora said 'WOW' is a common laudatory word in food business and cannot be treated as exclusive to Wow Momo.
- Sep 15, 2025 11:08 IST
Delhi HC protects Abhishek Bachchan’s personality rights, blocks unauthorised content use
The interim order restrains online platforms from using Bachchan's name, likeness, or AI-generated content, citing dilution of goodwill and violation of dignity.
- Sep 15, 2025 10:55 IST
Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par nets 20x revenue on YouTube pay-per-view model
The actor-filmmaker says the PPV release was a risk but has created a new revenue window between theatrical and streaming, echoing ideas he first explored after 3 Idiots.
- Sep 15, 2025 10:22 IST
Hike to shut down globally, says founder Kavin Bharti Mittal
In a LinkedIn post, Mittal said Hike's closure followed talks with investors and the team, citing shifting market conditions and regulatory challenge.
- Sep 15, 2025 10:21 IST
FTC investigates Amazon and Google over advertising practices
The FTC is examining Amazon's ad auctions, including whether the company disclosed reserve pricing, the minimum cost advertisers must meet to purchase search ads.
- Sep 15, 2025 10:20 IST
Publicis Sapient sees India as growth engine, not outsourcing hub: CEO Nigel Vaz
Vaz says 2026 will see stronger digital transformation budgets as businesses reset priorities, even as he warns of inflationary pressures and global uncertainties.
- Sep 15, 2025 10:13 IST
Warranty wars, celebs, and family tales: Paint brands battle for festive mindshare
Bold one-year repaint guarantees, 25-year warranties, celebrity-led luxury, and function-first storytelling define this season's paint advertising playbook.
- Sep 15, 2025 09:44 IST
Penske Media sues Google over AI summaries and content use
PMC, publisher of Rolling Stone, Billboard and Variety, has sued Google and parent Alphabet over AI summaries that it says harm its business.
- Sep 15, 2025 09:21 IST
Adland wants young blood, but skips the very campuses where it flows
Agencies have been talking about a shortage of fresh minds for years, but the reality on college campuses is far from this rhetoric.
