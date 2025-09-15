Times Network names NKN Media FZC as exclusive ad sales partner in Middle East

New Delhi: Times Network has appointed NKN Media FZC as its exclusive advertising sales partner in the Middle East.

Under the arrangement, NKN Media FZC will manage advertising sales for the international feeds of TIMES NOW, ET NOW and ZOOM, which are available on regional platforms including Etisalat, DU, Ooredoo and StarzPlay.

The partnership is expected to expand Times Network’s reach to Indian viewers in the Middle East and provide advertisers with opportunities to engage with its news and entertainment content.

“The Middle East hosts one of the most dynamic and sizeable Indian communities, and this partnership marks an important step in deepening our connection with them. Our collaboration with NKN Media creates a robust platform for brands to engage with a highly influential audience,” Times Network said in a statement.

Abdul Majid Khan, CEO and MD of NKN Media, said, “We are very proud to partner with Times Network - India’s leading media house. We are henceforth the exclusive partner for bringing the business from the Middle East region on the international feeds of Times Channels.”

“This is yet another feather in NKN Media’s bouquet of partnerships with other leading media conglomerates. With our 5 years of rich experience in the Ad-Sales space globally, we are sure this association will benefit both the partners, and help Times Network give their clients the much needed exposure and growth opportunity in the Middle East.”