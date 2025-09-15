No TV, No Print! Myntra and SUGAR bet fully on digital with Molten beauty

New Delhi: Myntra has partnered with Vellvette Lifestyle, the makers of SUGAR Cosmetics, to unveil Molten Beauty, a Gen Z-focused hybrid brand that straddles skincare and makeup.

The announcement comes at a time when the Indian beauty market is seeing exponential growth, particularly among young digital-native consumers. India has more than 175 million e-lifestyle shoppers, with Gen Z leading the charge.



When asked by BestMediaInfo if Molten was meant to remain a Myntra-exclusive brand or eventually expand beyond the platform, Vineeta Singh, Co-Founder & CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics, responded, “For now we are still learning. We are trying to get the love and the trust of the consumer, and we will keep you posted as we look at opportunities to go deeper. For now, Myntra-Molten is what we are looking at. But we will keep on looking at opportunities on how to build the customer's trust, and love, and what is needed for that.”

“We are excited to partner with the team behind SUGAR Cosmetics to introduce Molten Beauty, a brand that represents the evolving needs of Gen Z beauty enthusiasts. With over 25 million Gen Z users on our platform, we understand their evolving aspirations, and with its skin-first philosophy, Molten Beauty will perfectly resonate with their aspirational beauty choices. This strategic association is poised to reinforce our place as the go-to destination for the new generation of beauty consumers,” said Nandita Sinha, CEO, Myntra.

Clearly, the emphasis is less on rapid multi-platform expansion and more on nurturing the brand within Myntra’s ecosystem, building credibility and resonance before widening the scope.

Molten Beauty positions its range to stand apart in a market crowded with chemically dense or purely cosmetic-driven offerings. Built on a skin-first hybrid philosophy, the brand combines active ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and peptides with playful, wearable colour.

“With Molten Beauty, we’re building a brand that brings together the best of care and expression; products that melt into your skin and feel like self-care. Gen Z is redefining beauty with their demand for authenticity, inclusivity, and transparency, and Molten has been crafted to reflect exactly that. Myntra’s proven expertise in building brands allows us to deliver this new-age brand to millions of beauty-forward consumers across India, in a way that is both accessible and exciting,” Vineeta Singh, Co-Founder & CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics, said.

This focus on authenticity and trust also surfaced in BestMediaInfo’s exclusive interaction. When asked about ad spends and category share, Sinha steered the conversation firmly back to the consumer. “Our attempt is always to ensure that the customers get the best brand. How do we build the best possible brand for the Gen Z customers, and how do we win their trust? So actually, that's really the focus, not so much on how we look at expenses, etc.”

Molten bets big on digital and influencers

If the positioning is Gen Z-first, the media strategy is naturally digital-first. From glamstreams on Myntra to influencer-led campaigns, the launch strategy is deeply rooted in digital storytelling.

“As of now, digital is at the front and centre of the entire strategy, which will be a mix of both digital marketing as well as influencer and some on-platform presence as well, the glamstream, as well as other assets on the Myntra platform,” Singh told BestMediaInfo.

When asked about TV and print, she added, “At this point, the plans haven't been shaped as much to think about TV and print, because there's so much to do on digital. But I'm sure as the brand evolves, we will look at going outside digital.”

The launch portfolio spans skincare and lightweight makeup products with built-in skincare benefits. Hero SKUs include Aqua Chill Moisturiser, Anti-Acne Sunscreen, Airy Blur Blush Drops, Buff Glow Lip Balm, and Velvet Blur Lip Tint. The brand aims to scale to over 50 SKUs within a year.

Every product is designed to “melt seamlessly into the skin, offering second-skin comfort, sensorial pleasure, and performance that resonates with Gen Z’s demand for authenticity and transparency,” according to the launch announcement.

The availability will be exclusive to Myntra and www.moltenbeauty.com, with hyper-speed delivery offered through Myntra’s M-Now service, promising delivery in as little as 30 minutes. This accessibility reinforces Myntra’s positioning as a tech-first, youth-focused platform that understands immediacy as a consumer demand.