Pizza Hut India elevates Manish Guptaa to Chief Marketing Officer role

New Delhi: Pizza Hut, a division of US-based Yum! Brands announced the appointment of Manish Guptaa as the new Chief Marketing Officer for Pizza Hut India. In this role, Guptaa will oversee all aspects of marketing and branding.

In the interim, Guptaa will also continue to lead the Digital & Technology mandate until a new leader is announced.

Rohan Pewekar, Managing Director, Pizza Hut Indian Subcontinent, said, “Manish has been a driving force behind some of our most impactful digital innovations and campaigns in recent years. His deep understanding of consumer behaviour, combined with his strategic and tech-forward mindset, makes him the ideal leader to steer our marketing strategy into its next phase of growth. We are excited to see him take on the role of CMO and further strengthen Pizza Hut’s position as the brand of choice for today’s consumers.

Guptaa, who has been with Pizza Hut since 2019, spearheaded tech-led innovations as Chief Digital & Technology Officer - building a performance marketing engine, scaling digital commerce, and embedding data-driven decision-making at the core of brand strategy.

Outside of work, Guptaa is passionate about mentoring young talent and sharing insights through teaching and speaker forums.

Guptaa said, “At the heart of our brand is craveability - the irresistible appeal that keeps consumers coming back for more. My focus will be to build on this by delivering our iconic and craveable pizza, bold flavours, and unforgettable brand experiences that spark joy and desire. As we move forward, we will strengthen Pizza Hut as a modern, digital-first brand that connects deeply with consumers through data-driven storytelling and agile marketing strategies.”