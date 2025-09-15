Zoher Kapuswala to lead marketing for Ferrero Rocher, Nutella, Tic Tac, Kinder in India

New Delhi: Ferrero India, part of Ferrero Group, has expanded Zoher Kapuswala’s leadership remit to cover marketing for the entire brand portfolio in India.

Effective September 1, 2025, Kapuswala, in his role as Marketing Head, Ferrero India Subcontinent, leads marketing for Ferrero’s entire portfolio, Ferrero Rocher, Nutella, Tic Tac, and Kinder.

In a statement, Ferrero Group said, “This marks a new chapter for Ferrero India as the Ferrero Group moves towards a refined global marketing structure designed to enable stronger collaboration and a more integrated brand approach.”

A marketer with over 23 years of experience, Kapuswala has played a pivotal role in shaping Ferrero India’s growth. He revitalised Tic Tac and Ferrero Rocher Moments with product innovations and new flavours, locally relevant packaging, and activations.

He further accelerated growth for Ferrero Rocher, Tic Tac and Nutella through influencer-led campaigns, strategic portfolio extensions, and immersive retail experiences.

Kapuswala said, “The new marketing structure is an opportunity to shape Ferrero’s next phase of growth in India. Our focus will be to strengthen consumer connections through innovation, relevance, and memorable brand experiences.”

Before joining Ferrero, Kapuswala held senior leadership positions at Nestlé, managing categories such as spices, culinary pastes, and meal embellishments, and at Modenik Lifestyles, where he led the hosiery and casual wear portfolio.