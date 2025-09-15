Print ad volumes dip 4% in H1 2025; cars emerge as most-advertised category: TAM

New Delhi: Print advertising volumes fell by 4% in the first half of 2025 compared with the same period last year, according to TAM AdEx’s half-yearly report on print advertising.

The education sector continued to dominate, accounting for 20% of total ad space, followed by services (15%) and automobiles (15%). Banking, finance and investment contributed 9%, while retail took a 7% share. Together, the top five sectors made up more than two-thirds of print ad space. Corporate/brand image emerged as a new entrant in the top 10 sectors list.

At the category level, cars remained the most advertised, followed by multiple courses, properties/real estate, two-wheelers and coaching/competitive exam centres. The top 10 categories collectively held a 48% share of ad space, with three of them linked to education.

Maruti Suzuki India retained its position as the leading advertiser in print during H1 2025, with Reliance Retail and Honda Motorcycle and Scooter following. The top 10 advertisers together accounted for 13% of total ad space. New entrants to the list included Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company and Kia Motors Corporation.

Among brands, Allen Career Institute led print advertising, followed by Honda Activa Range and Maruti Car Range. Auto dominated the rankings, with five of the top 10 brands coming from the sector. In total, more than 104,000 brands advertised in print during the period.

In terms of growth, multiple courses registered the sharpest increase in ad space, followed by cars and two-wheelers. Other notable gainers were departmental stores, travel and tourism, and branded jewellery.

Language-wise, Hindi publications contributed 37% of ad volumes, followed by English at 27%. Together, they accounted for more than 60% of ad space, consistent with the trend in 2024. Marathi, Kannada and Telugu also featured prominently.

Sales promotions played a significant role, covering 29% of print ad space in H1 2025. Within this, multiple promotions made up 47%, while discount-led promotions contributed 41%.