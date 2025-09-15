Hike to shut down globally, says founder Kavin Bharti Mittal

New Delhi: Hike, once known as India’s homegrown messaging app before pivoting into gaming, is shutting down globally, founder and chief executive Kavin Bharti Mittal has announced.

In a LinkedIn post titled “Closing a Chapter, Opening a New One”, Mittal said the decision followed discussions with investors and the team. He cited changing market dynamics and regulatory hurdles as central to winding down the company.

“Our US business, launched just nine months ago, is off to a strong start. But after the India ban, scaling globally would require a full recap, a reset that is not the best use of capital or time,” he wrote.

Reflecting on the 13-year journey, Mittal pointed to both milestones and setbacks. At its peak, Hike Messenger had 40 million monthly active users and ranked among India’s most recognised consumer brands. Its gaming platform Rush, launched later, reached 10 million users and generated more than $500 million in gross revenue.

Mittal acknowledged that the company “could never quite make it stick” despite strong execution, noting lessons about market choice, regulatory clarity and the risks of building in winner-take-all sectors.

While describing the closure as “a disappointment and a hard outcome,” Mittal said he was focused on future opportunities. He highlighted artificial intelligence, breakthroughs in energy, and what he called “mastery of the self” as the three frontiers he intends to explore in the coming decades.

“This chapter ends, but the climb continues,” he wrote, thanking Hike’s users, employees, investors and community for their support.