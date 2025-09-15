The Arvind Store shows how perfect fit changes the game

New Delhi: The Arvind Store has launched a new campaign titled Saara Khel Fitting Ka Hai, presenting a humorous take on the idea of a perfect fit in men’s fashion.

The film diverges from the category’s usual catalogue-style advertising, instead exploring how well-tailored clothing can influence confidence, presence, and even social dynamics.The campaign uses humour and storytelling to highlight the role of fit in shaping style and persona.

The campaign was developed by advertising agency Sideways, led by Abhijit Avasthi and Sonali Sehgal. The creative execution was handled by Sameer Sojwal and Nilay Moonje, who crafted the film’s humorous and story-driven approach to showcase the impact of a well-fitted outfit.

Amit Bindrani, Associate Vice President at The Arvind Store, said, "At The Arvind Store, we’ve always believed that great fabric and great tailoring go hand in hand. But with this campaign, we’ve done something more, we’ve made the product the hero of a smart, story-driven film. ‘Saara Khel Fitting Ka Hai’ is a reminder that when your clothes fit perfectly, everything else starts falling into place too."

Nilay Moonje and Sameer Sojwal, Creative Leads at Sideways, added,"This category has long been stuck in a cycle of catalogue-like advertising. With this film, we wanted to bring in a unique voice, one that uses humour and narrative flair to show the power of a great fit. It’s not just about looking good; it’s about what looking good allows you to pull off."

"We wanted to move away from the showroom feel of most ads in the category, and instead tell a story that’s clever, memorable, and unmistakably about the power of a great fit. This film is our playful take on what happens when someone turns up looking sharp, and flips the script. And we believe a lot of young people are going to relate to the art of revenge dressing."

The campaign is scheduled to go live on digital and social media platforms, followed by point-of-sale rollouts across The Arvind Store’s retail network.

Watch the campaign films: