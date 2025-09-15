Oshea Herbals appoints Nushrratt Bharuccha as brand ambassador

New Delhi: Oshea Herbals has announced the appointment of actress Nushrratt Bharuccha as its new brand ambassador. The company said the partnership reflects its focus on promoting nature-based and science-backed personal care.

The partnership will be rolled out through campaigns across television, print, digital platforms, and on-ground activations, with Bharuccha featuring in the brand’s forthcoming stories.

Jeetendra Kumar Kundalia, CEO & Managing Director of Oshea Herbals, said, “At Oshea Herbals, our philosophy has always been simple: beauty should feel honest, safe, and close to nature. With her joining our journey, we see an opportunity to spark a deeper connection with consumers who, like us, believe that natural beauty, when nurtured with care and responsibility, becomes truly timeless.”

Yash Kundalia, Co-Founder, Oshea Herbals, added, “At Oshea Herbals, we’ve always believed that true beauty is about authenticity and confidence. Nushrratt perfectly represents these values and brings a fresh, modern voice to our brand. Her energy and connect with the present generation will help us tell the Oshea story in a way that inspires more people to choose beauty that feels natural, safe, and real.”

Expressing her views on the association, Nushrratt Bharuccha said, “I’m thrilled to join the Oshea Herbals family. I’ve always admired how the brand formulates the power of nature into these wonderful products. What resonates with me most is their philosophy of keeping things simple and real, which makes this partnership feel so genuine. For me, it’s not just about skincare, it’s about embracing who you are, and Oshea reflects that beautifully.”