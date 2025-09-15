The Ad Club elects Dheeraj Sinha President, Amitesh Rao Vice-President

New Delhi: The Advertising Club announced its Managing Committee for the fiscal year 2025–2026 at its 71st Annual General Meeting held in Mumbai.

Dheeraj Sinha, CEO – FCB India & South Asia, has been elected President of The Advertising Club.

Amitesh Rao, CEO of Leo Burnett South Asia, Publicis Health, and Publicis Business, has been elected as the Ad Club Vice-President.

Rana Barua will continue as a member of the managing committee as the immediate past president for the ensuing year.

The following members were elected as the Office Bearers of The Advertising Club for 2025-2026: –

Dheeraj Sinha – President

Amitesh Rao – Vice President Punitha Arumugam – Secretary

Sonia Huria– Jt. Secretary Pradeep Dwivedi - Treasurer

Managing committee members include the following:

Satya Raghavan

Jitender Dabas

Darshana Shah

Ajay Kakar

Mitrajit Bhattacharya

Aparna Bhawal

Avinash Kaul

The list of co-opted industry professionals is given below:

Neha Markanda

Sagnik Ghosh

Mansha Tandon

The following leaders are special invitees:

Anurita Chopra

Ajay Chandwani

Lulu Raghavan

Rajesh Sharma

Amardeep Singh

Subramanyeswar S.

Saket Jha Saurabh

Gautam Reghunath

Amogh Dusad

Ashit Kukian

Sinha said, “It is an honour to lead The Advertising Club, an institution that represents the collective ambition of our industry. What makes this moment special is the inclusivity and diversity of the committee we have formed, from agency stalwarts to new-age marketers and media platform leaders. Together, we will foster dialogue, build capability, and create opportunities that will strengthen our industry and prepare it for the future.”