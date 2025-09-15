Delhi HC protects Abhishek Bachchan’s personality rights, blocks unauthorised content use

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has restrained websites and online platforms from using Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan’s name or images without permission, holding that such use amounted to a violation of his personality rights.

Justice Tejas Karia, in an order dated September 10 and made public on Friday, said it was clear that elements of Bachchan’s persona, including his name, image and signature, were being misused without his authorisation. The court noted that technological tools such as artificial intelligence were being employed to generate unauthorised content.

"These attributes are linked to the plaintiff's professional work and associations in the course of his career. The unauthorised use of such attributes has the effect of diluting the goodwill and reputation associated with him," the order stated.

The court held that Bachchan had established a strong prima facie case for the grant of an ex-parte injunction.

"The balance of convenience lies in favour of the plaintiff and if an injunction is not granted in the present case, it will lead to an irreparable loss or harm to the plaintiff and his family, not only financially but also with respect to his right to live with dignity," Justice Karia observed.

The interim order came in response to a plea by Bachchan seeking protection of his personality rights. He sought to restrain online platforms from misusing his identity through unauthorised use of his name, images and AI-generated explicit content.

The suit concerns the misappropriation of aspects of Bachchan’s personality, including his name, likeness, voice and persona, for commercial gain without consent. The court underlined that the right to publicity, commonly referred to as personality rights, protects an individual’s ability to control and benefit from the use of their identity.