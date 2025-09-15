Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan showcase Spotify’s personalised playlists

New Delhi: Spotify has rolled out a new campaign featuring actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, centred on the platform’s personalisation capabilities.

The advertisements aim to illustrate the connection between listeners and Spotify’s recommendations through humour and everyday situations. The campaign, focused around the idea of “Spotify gets you”, suggests that in some moments, Spotify may understand a listener’s preferences even better than their spouse.

Three Spotify features are highlighted in the films, Daylists, Spotify Mixes, and Song Radio, showcasing how the platform adapts to each listener’s tastes and moods.

The campaign was launched over the weekend and will be available across digital and social media channels.

Watch the campaign films: