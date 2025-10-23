Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Oct 23, 2025

- Oct 23, 2025 13:18 IST
Sarthak Deepawali 2025 urges Indians to light up someone else’s festival
The Sarthak Deepawali 2025 campaign encourages small acts of kindness and inclusion, reaching over 30 million people across India to foster community spirit. Read more...
- Oct 23, 2025 13:15 IST
Times Now Navbharat YouTube channel goes missing, network cites technical glitch
The Hindi news channel, part of the Times Network, had built a significant digital presence with 22 million subscribers and regular live news streams. Read more...
- Oct 23, 2025 12:46 IST
Melanie Haft joins New York Festivals TV & Film Awards Advisory Board
Haft will bring her extensive expertise in cinematic storytelling and the production of acclaimed nature and wildlife documentaries to guide global content excellence. Read more...
- Oct 23, 2025 12:02 IST
HUL raises ad spend to Rs 1,661 crore in Q2FY26, up 9.6% YoY
Hindustan Unilever (HUL) posted a consolidated sales growth of 2% on a sequential basis to Rs 16,061 crore and a flat underlying volume growth in the second quarter of FY26. Read more...
- Oct 23, 2025 11:46 IST
Hyundai Motor India appoints Sunil Moolchandani as Function Head, National Sales
With over two decades of experience, Moolchandani brings expertise in sales leadership, market expansion, customer lifecycle and team transformation. Read more...
- Oct 23, 2025 11:18 IST
India’s festive advertising expenditure smashes predictions with 12–14% surge
Led by auto, consumer durables, e-commerce, and digital-native categories, spendings reflect brands’ shift to integrated, performance-driven, and agile consumer engagement campaigns. Read more...
- Oct 23, 2025 10:43 IST
Zee Media CRO Rajesh Sareen moves on; Manish Seth likely successor
Sareen was brought in from Network18 in September 2024, shortly after the appointment of CEO Karan Abhishek Singh, as part of a commercial reset at the broadcaster. Read more...
- Oct 23, 2025 10:27 IST
Mark Zuckerberg to testify in US court over social media risks to teenagers
The trial, expected in January, consolidates hundreds of claims accusing social media firms of addictive app design and weak parental controls for minors. Read more...
- Oct 23, 2025 10:07 IST
Industry welcomes mandatory AI labels, presses for clear standards, non-removable IDs
The government on Wednesday proposed changes in IT rules that would mandate clear labelling of AI-generated content and place greater accountability on large platforms. Read more...
- Oct 23, 2025 09:59 IST
Cadbury and Mars settle 25-year dispute over ‘CELEBRATIONS’ trademark
The Delhi High Court recorded a settlement between Mars and Cadbury, with both companies set to distribute confectionery products to Delhi schoolchildren. Read more...
- Oct 23, 2025 09:55 IST
X challenge prompts policy shift; content takedown orders get senior sign-off
Fresh amendment to the IT Rules says any intimation can now be issued only by a senior officer not below the rank of Joint Secretary, or equivalent. Read more...
- Oct 23, 2025 09:41 IST
Will Bill Gates appear on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2
A teaser showing Tulsi speaking to someone “from America” has sparked talk that Bill Gates might appear in Kyunki 2 in a storyline on maternal and child health. Read more...
- Oct 23, 2025 09:20 IST
L’Oreal’s 26-brand play pays in India as nine-month growth stays strong
Recently, L'Oréal India had reported a 22.6% increase in its FY25 profit to Rs 597.54 crore. Its net sales were up 6.25% to Rs 5,925.33 crore. Read more...
- Oct 23, 2025 09:03 IST
Vivo stays No.1; Apple records best India quarter, but Omdia sees fade in Q4
India shipped 48.4 million smartphones in Q3 2025, up 3% year-on-year on festive channel push and launches. Read more...
- Oct 23, 2025 08:50 IST
Spikes Asia 2026 opens for entries and unveils Creative B2B Spikes
Awards introduce Creative B2B Spikes; Design adds a Transformative Design section; new Cultural Engagement category; Glass evolves for long-term impact; Social & Creator refreshed to reflect the creator economy. Read more...
