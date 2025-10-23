Times Now Navbharat YouTube channel goes missing, network cites technical glitch

New Delhi: In an unexpected turn of events, the official YouTube channel of Times Now Navbharat went missing on Thursday from the platform, leaving viewers and subscribers puzzled.

The Hindi news channel, part of the Times Network, had built a significant digital presence with millions of subscribers and regular live news streams.

When one tried reaching the channel on YouTube, the user was welcomed with the disclaimer that read, “This channel was removed because it violated our Community Guidelines.”

The channel’s sudden disappearance led to widespread speculation across social media, with users questioning whether the removal was due to a policy violation, hacking incident, or a backend issue.

Searches for “Times Now Navbharat” on YouTube currently return no verified results, and links to the channel or its videos display error messages stating that the content is unavailable.

A source at the channel confirmed the development and attributed the incident to a technical issue. “It was a technical glitch. The team is working to revive the channel as soon as possible,” the source said.

The network has not shared a specific timeline for the channel’s restoration, but assured viewers that efforts are underway to bring it back online.

BestMediaInfo.com will update this story as soon as the channel is back online.

Industry observers note that such incidents, while rare, can occur due to a variety of technical or compliance-related reasons. YouTube channels can become temporarily unavailable because of backend updates, content flagging, copyright disputes, or breaches of platform policies.

However, in this case, Times Network has maintained that no violation was involved.