Will Bill Gates appear on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

New Delhi: Rumours are intensifying around Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, with speculation suggesting that Bill Gates may appear in an upcoming storyline alongside Smriti Irani’s Tulsi Virani.

According to a report by ETimes, the track is expected to culminate in a video call between Gates and Irani’s character, spread across three episodes.

The storyline reportedly centres on maternal and newborn health awareness, reflecting the ongoing work of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in this space.

Adding to the intrigue, Star Plus, the broadcaster of the series, recently released a teaser-style clip showing Tulsi speaking to someone on a laptop. “Bohot accha laga mujhe yeh jaan ke ki aap seedha America se mere parivaar se jud rahe hai,” she says, smiling at the screen.

While the teaser leaves the other participant unseen, online audiences have been quick to speculate that it could be Gates himself.

International guest appearances have been more common in cinema and reality shows, from Will Smith’s brief dance sequence in Student of the Year 2 and Mike Tyson’s cameo in Liger to Jackie Chan’s collaboration with Disha Patani in Kung Fu Yoga. Television, however, has rarely ventured into such globally visible territory.

In recent years, global pop culture and Indian entertainment have intersected more frequently, often through social media moments. Gates himself went viral in India earlier this year for his collaboration with influencer Dolly Chaiwala, where he was seen sipping tea at a roadside stall, a clip that quickly became a meme sensation.

Smriti Irani, who returned to the Kyunki set with a focus on social themes, has been weaving real-world issues into the narrative. Recent tracks have tackled ageing, body shaming, and false domestic violence allegations.

Speaking earlier to Mumbai Mirror, she said, “We took up the issue of ageing and body shaming because these are fundamental challenges women deal with every day. For me, as someone who has been part of the creative industry, it was important to highlight them. When we did Kyunki, we did not only address issues of body shaming and ageing, but also dealt with challenges that men face.

“For instance, if a false case is filed, can women stand up for such men? That is not something you would normally expect in a television show or film, as people often say we are not progressive enough. The fact that such progressive elements are now accepted not only on TV but also on OTT platforms speaks volumes. We have truly entered an era of fearlessness,” she added.





