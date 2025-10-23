Sarthak Deepawali 2025 urges Indians to light up someone else’s festival

New Delhi: Dainik Bhaskar Group has launched the 2025 edition of its initiative ‘Sarthak Deepawali’, promoting celebrations that extend beyond personal enjoyment.

The campaign carries the message: “Khushiyon ki Jyot Jalayein, Kisi ki Deepawali Sarthak Banayein,” urging people to include those who are often overlooked in festive celebrations.

This year’s campaign film highlights how small acts of kindness, whether a helping hand, a thoughtful gesture, or a few words of warmth, can create a ripple effect, spreading joy and reflecting the luminous spirit of Diwali.

The initiative has reached over 30 million people across India through digital, print, and social media channels, reflecting a growing public interest in celebrating the festival with a sense of community and empathy.

“Sarthak Deepawali is our way of reminding everyone that Diwali becomes truly meaningful when we bring light into someone else’s life. This year, let’s step out of our comfort zone, help someone who really needs it, share a little warmth, and make their festival brighter. When we do that, we’ll find that the same light and happiness come back to us,” said Girish Agarwal, Promoter Director, Dainik Bhaskar Group.

Pawan Pandey, Head, Brand & Product Marketing, Dainik Bhaskar Group, added, “The idea behind Sarthak Deepawali is simple, Diwali feels complete only when we spread happiness. We wanted to inspire people to go beyond celebration and make a real difference in someone’s life. That’s the true spirit of Diwali, when one smile leads to many.”

Watch the campaign films: