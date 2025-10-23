New Delhi: Spikes Asia has opened submissions for the 2026 Awards and rolled out a slate of updates aimed at better reflecting how creativity is evolving across APAC, most notably a new Creative B2B Spikes Award.

The Creative B2B Spikes, introduced after industry consultation, will celebrate creativity and effectiveness in work for products and services purchased by professionals on behalf of businesses, giving B2B brands and agencies a dedicated platform at Spikes.

Beyond B2B, Spikes has refreshed several existing areas:

Design Spikes now includes a Transformative Design section, recognising design excellence that delivers measurable impact through innovation.





A cross-cutting Cultural Engagement category has been added across all Cultural & Context sections, celebrating work that connects authentically with different communities and honours culturally aware brand communications.





Glass: The Award for Change has evolved to spotlight work that creates long-term impact and more inclusive representation across a broader range of communities.





The Social & Creator Spikes have been refreshed to reflect the rise of the creator economy and better recognise the growing role creators play in shaping brand messages.





Alongside entries opening, Spikes Asia will unveil a week of learning and networking ahead of the Awards Ceremony next March, focused on developing next-gen talent and celebrating the best of APAC creativity.

Key dates: Entries are open now and will be accepted until Thursday, 29 January 2026.

“Spikes Asia has always been the benchmark for creative excellence in APAC, and these updates ensure it remains at the forefront of our industry’s progress,” said Marian Brannelly, Global Director of Awards, LIONS. “We’ve seen incredible momentum from the region’s B2B sector… entries from APAC-based B2B brands have risen by 76% year on year. By introducing the Creative B2B Spikes, we’re giving brands and agencies a dedicated platform to have their work recognised, raise creative standards and recognise the impact of this vital and fast-growing sector.”

“The 2026 Awards mark an exciting chapter for Spikes Asia. Our updates ensure we continue to reflect the changing shape of creativity across APAC—from bold, diverse storytelling to ideas increasingly powered by technology and innovation,” said Melanie Speet, Director, Spikes Asia. “Creativity in this region continues to set new benchmarks globally, and Spikes Asia evolves in step with that progress to celebrate the full spectrum of creative excellence emerging from APAC.”