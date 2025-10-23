Youtube introduces daily timer for shorts to curb endless scrolling

New Delhi: YouTube is rolling out a new timer feature for Shorts aimed at helping users keep their screen time in check.

The update allows users to set a daily limit for viewing Shorts directly within the app’s settings. Once the limit is reached, a notification pops up alerting users that their viewing time has ended, though it can still be bypassed.

At present, this feature does not extend to parental controls, but YouTube has plans to include such functionality next year, ensuring children cannot dismiss the reminder prompts.

This move aligns with YouTube’s broader initiative to promote mindful consumption and curb excessive scrolling.