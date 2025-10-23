New Delhi: French beauty major L'Oreal on Wednesday said its Indian operations witnessed a strong performance in both consumer products and professional products categories in the nine months ended September 2025.

The company, which reported 32.80 billion euros in sales in the first nine months, said India was among the markets which showed strong growth in the SAPMENA-SSA (South Asia Pacific, Middle East, North Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa) zone. The SAPMENA-SSA reported a strong growth of 11 per cent on a like-for-like basis and 8.1 per cent with sales of 3.06 billion euros in the nine months ended September 2025.

The growth "was driven by mix and volume, aligned with the region’s strategy of new consumer acquisition," said L'Oreal in its earnings statement.

"By country, growth was strongest in Vietnam, GCC, Thailand, India and the Australia-New Zealand cluster," the French beauty major added.

Besides, across the region, online sales maintained their momentum as the main growth driver, notably in India, South-East Asia, and the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries.

L'Oreal 'Professional Products' division reported sales of 3.77 billion euros till September, which was up 7.4 per cent on an LFL basis and 5.3 per cent on a reported basis.

'The Division continued to outperform the market and grew across all regions with particularly strong momentum in Europe, as well as in emerging markets (Brazil, Mexico, GCC and India)," it said.

Similarly, its Consumer Products division reported a revenue of 12.17 billion euros, which was up 3.1 per cent on a LFL basis and 0.9 per cent on a reported basis.

In the Consumer Products division, "emerging markets remained key growth drivers with particularly strong performances from Brazil, Mexico, India, Thailand and the GCC.

Commenting on the results, L'Oréal CEO Nicolas Hieronimus said progress was broad-based.

"All regions contributed: the recovery in our two largest markets – the US and mainland China – continued; in a solid market, Europe remained robust; and ongoing strength in SAPMENA-SSA more than offset the softness in Latin America.

Recently, L'Oréal India, in its annual filing to RoC, had reported a 22.6 per cent increase in its FY25 profit to Rs 597.54 crore. Its net sales were up 6.25 per cent to Rs 5,925.33 crore.

The company, which operates plants at Chakan, near Pune (Maharashtra) and Baddi (Himachal Pradesh) along with Research and Innovation facilities in Mumbai and Bengaluru, was employing 1,832 employees on the closure of the financial year.

It now has a portfolio of 26 brands, which are available in all distribution channels.

It operates with brands as L’Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup in the mass market channels, while L’Oréal Professionnel, Matrix, Kérastase, Redken are for hair and beauty salons.

According to some media reports, the L'Oréal global board was scheduled to visit India in October, which is one of the fastest-growing beauty markets globally.