New Delhi: Global philanthropist Bill Gates will make a guest appearance in Star Plus’ long-running television series Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, confirming the rumours that had been circulating recently.

The three-episode special, which also features Smriti Irani reprising her role as Tulsi Virani, uses storytelling to explore maternal and child health, as well as access to nutrition and healthcare for women and newborns.

Earlier, there was speculation about Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi returning in a new format featuring Bill Gates alongside Smriti Irani’s Tulsi Virani.

The collaboration between the Bill Gates Foundation and Star Plus seeks to merge entertainment with social awareness, using television as a medium to highlight pressing health challenges faced by families across India.

Smriti Irani, Former Union Minister and Actor, said, “This marks a historic moment for Indian television. For too long, women’s and children’s health has remained at the margins of mainstream dialogue. Kyunki has always been more than a show; it’s been a movement that mirrors our society. With Bill Gates’ presence, we’re taking that spirit forward, highlighting that when mothers are healthy, children thrive, and communities grow stronger.”

Ekta Kapoor, Producer and Managing Director, Balaji Telefilms, said, “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has always been a reflection of India’s changing social fabric, a show that connects generations through emotion and storytelling. With the new season of Kyunki, our aim was to evolve that legacy by giving entertainment a larger purpose."

She added, "Having Bill Gates join this journey is truly a moment of pride, not just for us at Balaji but for Indian television as a whole. It is a testament to how stories can transcend boundaries and spark meaningful conversations about issues that truly matter, including women’s and children’s health, nutrition, and the power of community.”

Sumanta Bose, Head of Cluster, Entertainment (Hindi, Star Plus, Star Bharat, Star Utsav, Bengali, Marathi and Gujarati channels), JioStar, said, “We believe that storytelling can do more than entertain, it can inform, inspire and drive awareness on issues that matter. Our shows have always reflected the realities and aspirations of the audiences we serve, and this collaboration with the Bill Gates Foundation reinforces that belief. By weaving topics of social significance into our narratives, we aim to create impact that reaches beyond the screen and brings about a meaningful difference in people’s lives. We are happy to have partnered with the Foundation on this important initiative.”

The special storyline, produced by Balaji Telefilms, revolves around a grassroots health initiative led by Tulsi Virani’s character, connecting communities while highlighting the importance of maternal nutrition and early childcare.

The episodes featuring Bill Gates will air from October 23, on Star Plus and will also stream on JioHotstar.

Watch the teaser :